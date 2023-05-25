Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Director Thomas E. Chorman Sells 745 Shares

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $105,477.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,440.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Standex International Price Performance

NYSE SXI opened at $138.00 on Thursday. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.27.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 10.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Standex International by 7.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Standex International by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Standex International by 8.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in Standex International during the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,412,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Standex International

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.