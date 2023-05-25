StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Alimera Sciences Trading Up 8.1 %

ALIM opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Alimera Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

In related news, Director Adam Morgan purchased 1,401,901 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,231.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,659,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,411.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

