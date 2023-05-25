StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Performance
Shares of LEJU stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.84.
About Leju
