StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of RDI stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.58. Reading International has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

About Reading International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 56.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,565,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 562,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Reading International by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,421 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 37,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

