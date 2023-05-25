StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of RDI stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.58. Reading International has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
