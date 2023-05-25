StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.59. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Featured Stories

