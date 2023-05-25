StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of RVP stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 million, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 2.15. Retractable Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 8.60.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

