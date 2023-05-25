StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.14% of StoneX Group worth $81,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 435,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 206,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 150,512 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $296,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,325,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $296,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,325,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $30,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,160.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $796,530 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $81.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.92. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $71.20 and a one year high of $106.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

