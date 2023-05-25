Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,868,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

