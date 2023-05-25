Stuart Bradie Sells 2,387 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $142,050.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,850,216.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stuart Bradie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of KBR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

