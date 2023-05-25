Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SUGet Rating) (TSE:SU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.