Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

