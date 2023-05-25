Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Director Akbar Mohamed Purchases 10,000 Shares

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.