Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.81.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,719,021.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $38,571.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at $903,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,719,021.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,534. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,252,000 after acquiring an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Sunrun by 7.8% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,168,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after buying an additional 953,877 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 64.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,015,000 after buying an additional 4,501,071 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 13.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,403,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,332,000 after buying an additional 1,015,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.