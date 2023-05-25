Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Increased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Synopsys worth $33,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,142 shares of company stock worth $3,894,750 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $395.39 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $418.40. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.48.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

