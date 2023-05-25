Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.25.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $29.71 million during the quarter.
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
