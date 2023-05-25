Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Down 3.3 %

Tantech stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Tantech has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44.

Get Tantech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tantech by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 804,150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.