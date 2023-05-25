Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.79. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.45 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

NYSE:DKS opened at $123.85 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,652,702.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,488,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

