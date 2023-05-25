TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TESS. TheStreet upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
TESSCO Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.13 million, a PE ratio of -219.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 32,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.
