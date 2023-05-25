TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TESS. TheStreet upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.13 million, a PE ratio of -219.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,624,054.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,587,886 shares in the company, valued at $13,925,760.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,402 shares of company stock valued at $464,506. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 32,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

