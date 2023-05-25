The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives $141.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Allstate alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,689,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,865,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Down 2.5 %

ALL stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average is $125.47. Allstate has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.