The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,311 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 224,865 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

