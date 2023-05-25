The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.08.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.54 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 71.76% and a negative net margin of 11.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 995,277 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

