The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.08.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.54 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 71.76% and a negative net margin of 11.42%.
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
