The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,383,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.27% of Greenbrier Companies worth $79,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,623,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,223,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,790.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NYSE:GBX opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $879.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.49. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

See Also

