The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,870 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Middleby were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Middleby by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $17,403,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Middleby by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Middleby by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $135.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.52. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $162.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

