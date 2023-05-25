The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 769,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,403 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $182,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $228.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $278.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.