The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Western Union alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 7,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Western Union by 1,715.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE WU opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. Western Union has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.