Thomas W. Arnst Sells 21,178 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE THC opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several research firms have weighed in on THC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $3,585,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 343.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 361,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after buying an additional 280,250 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.