Timothy W. Byrne Sells 3,000 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.33, for a total value of $561,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,993.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of USLM opened at $182.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.38. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $102.12 and a one year high of $192.00.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 28,950.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 75.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,010.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

