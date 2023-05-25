Timothy W. Byrne Sells 3,576 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,576 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total value of $675,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,494 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 1.6 %
United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $182.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.38. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.12 and a 52 week high of $192.00.
United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 8.45%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
