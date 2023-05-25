Timothy W. Byrne Sells 3,576 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,576 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total value of $675,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,494 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 1.6 %

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $182.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.38. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.12 and a 52 week high of $192.00.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 342,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.