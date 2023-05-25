Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,822,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017,887 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.50% of Tower Semiconductor worth $165,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2,958.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 5.5 %

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.88. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.