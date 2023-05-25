Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $26,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 1,346.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Trex by 442.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 24.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $67.78.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. Trex’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

