Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

TRTN has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley lowered Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Triton International Stock Performance

Shares of TRTN opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.36. Triton International has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $83.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Triton International’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Triton International will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Triton International during the third quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triton International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

