Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading Down 4.7%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.81. 1,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 41,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,834 shares of company stock worth $414,171. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,060,000 after purchasing an additional 767,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artia Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

