UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,320,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 78,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lifted its position in UBS Group by 232.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 911,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,449,000 after buying an additional 637,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS opened at $19.67 on Friday. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

