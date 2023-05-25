UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Position Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 142,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS Group Profile

NYSE:UBS opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.