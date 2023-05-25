UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

UiPath stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 0.69. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,319,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,371,104.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,371,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,891,966 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $788,303,000 after purchasing an additional 837,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,702 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,129 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $225,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,695,277 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $310,729,000 after acquiring an additional 298,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,406,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

