Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE UL opened at $51.61 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

