United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMYGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Down 4.2 %

United States Antimony stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.52.

About United States Antimony

(Get Rating)

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in June 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.