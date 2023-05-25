United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Down 4.2 %
United States Antimony stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.52.
About United States Antimony
