Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Uranium Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.
Uranium Energy Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.19. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.98.
Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 124,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 466,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 103,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 78,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,923,825.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Spencer Abraham acquired 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,190.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,585. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.
