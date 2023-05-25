Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Uranium Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.19. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.20 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 124,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 466,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 103,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 78,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,923,825.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Spencer Abraham acquired 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,190.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,585. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

