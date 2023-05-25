Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $261.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,869,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $236.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.24%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

