Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,560 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,261.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,034.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.56. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $66.35.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

