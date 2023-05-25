Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) versus Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Head-To-Head Survey

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) and Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Varex Imaging and Ostin Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varex Imaging 3.24% 6.58% 2.97% Ostin Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ostin Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Varex Imaging shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.8% of Ostin Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varex Imaging 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ostin Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Varex Imaging and Ostin Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Varex Imaging presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.94%. Given Varex Imaging’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Varex Imaging is more favorable than Ostin Technology Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Varex Imaging and Ostin Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varex Imaging $879.70 million 1.00 $30.30 million $0.70 31.19 Ostin Technology Group $105.42 million 0.15 N/A N/A N/A

Varex Imaging has higher revenue and earnings than Ostin Technology Group.

Summary

Varex Imaging beats Ostin Technology Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software. The Industrial segment offers x-ray imaging products for use in security, and nondestructive testing and inspection applications. The company was founded in July 2016 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and outdoor LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as to customers' designated system integrators. Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Nanjing, China with manufacturing facilities in China.

