Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,231 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Targa Resources worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average of $73.18.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

