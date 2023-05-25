Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 30,727 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,727 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Plains GP worth $10,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 209,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Plains GP by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Plains GP by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,060,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,630,000 after purchasing an additional 73,915 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,328. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plains GP Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on PAGP. Mizuho lifted their price target on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

PAGP stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.27%.

About Plains GP

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.