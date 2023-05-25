Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,620 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of ExlService worth $10,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 56.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,796.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andreas Fibig acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $99,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Price Performance

ExlService stock opened at $153.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $128.28 and a one year high of $191.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ExlService in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.