Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,242,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,601,000 after buying an additional 123,508 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,618,000 after acquiring an additional 222,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 710,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $395.23 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $410.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

