Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,739 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PG&E by 121.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840,608 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in PG&E by 829.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,735,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PG&E by 104.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,230,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,503 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

