Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,949 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,016,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,012,000 after purchasing an additional 100,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after buying an additional 104,419 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,818.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 49,897 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NUS opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $47.84.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 101.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,554 shares of company stock worth $3,539,278. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

