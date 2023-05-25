Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.
JD.com Price Performance
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
JD.com Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
