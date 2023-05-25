Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.95. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

