Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $11.68 Million Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,648 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.97% of ePlus worth $11,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,087,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ePlus by 517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 208,463 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 173,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 136,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,025,000 after purchasing an additional 73,632 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.70. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $62.82.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

