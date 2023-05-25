Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $9.89 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,674 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Solar worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,409 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,073 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSLR stock opened at $198.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.40 and a 200 day moving average of $180.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 509.12 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.77 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.92.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

